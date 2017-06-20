Facial Recognition Software Used To Check Bags At MSP

Delta on Monday debuted four self-serve kiosks for checking bags at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, including one that uses facial recognition technology to match travelers with their passport photos.
Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the new kiosks are only for checking bags and don’t replace security lines.
Travelers use their boarding pass to print check-in tags for their bags at the self-serve kiosks. Those with a passport can use the facial recognition feature. A Delta agent will check the IDs of those who don’t have a passport. The bags are then loaded onto a belt.
The airport is Delta’s second-largest hub.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More
The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More
LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More
Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what t... Read More