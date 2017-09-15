DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Face It Together Bemidji Celebrates Its First Year

Josh Peterson
Sep. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

Face it TOGETHER Bemidji opened last September, and since then has provided free peer coaching for people impacted by drug and alcohol addiction as well as their loved ones. The milestone was celebrated today through an open house to highlight a year of accomplishments.

The Bemidji location was the first Face It TOGETHER affiliate to open after its headquarters started operation in 2009 in Sioux Falls, SD. For its leadership team, this one year anniversary is a huge milestone.

Face It TOGETHER Bemidji credits some of its success to its warm and welcoming environment and storefront location on Beltrami Avenue in downtown Bemidji.

Now that Face It TOGETHER Bemidji is established, they are preparing for growth and looking to add additional support staff.

With its first year in the books, Face It TOGETHER is looking to reach out and help more people deal with their addictions and assist their families on living a happier and healthier life.

For more information a about face it together and its services, you can visit their website at www.faceitbemidji.org.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Honey Harvesting

Community Spotlight: Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association Dog Show

Court Appearance Waived For Man Who Struck Bemidji School Bus

Beltrami County Relay For Life Looks For A New Home

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Horace May Elementary Gets Active

It may be foggy outside, but at Horace May Elementary in Bemidji, students are still active. Before the start of the school day, students walk or
Posted on Sep. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Horace May Elementary Gets Active

Posted on Sep. 14 2017

Security Guard Arrested For Making Up Shooting Story

Posted on Sep. 14 2017

Bob Novak Looks To Unite Crosby As Mayor

Posted on Sep. 14 2017

Camp Ripley Open House Set For Sunday

Posted on Sep. 14 2017

Western Wild Fires and High Temps Reduce Air Quality

Posted on Sep. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.