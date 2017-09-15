Face It Together Bemidji Celebrates Its First Year

Face it TOGETHER Bemidji opened last September, and since then has provided free peer coaching for people impacted by drug and alcohol addiction as well as their loved ones. The milestone was celebrated today through an open house to highlight a year of accomplishments.

The Bemidji location was the first Face It TOGETHER affiliate to open after its headquarters started operation in 2009 in Sioux Falls, SD. For its leadership team, this one year anniversary is a huge milestone.

Face It TOGETHER Bemidji credits some of its success to its warm and welcoming environment and storefront location on Beltrami Avenue in downtown Bemidji.

Now that Face It TOGETHER Bemidji is established, they are preparing for growth and looking to add additional support staff.

With its first year in the books, Face It TOGETHER is looking to reach out and help more people deal with their addictions and assist their families on living a happier and healthier life.

For more information a about face it together and its services, you can visit their website at www.faceitbemidji.org.