Face Coverings No Longer Required For General COVID-19 Mitigation at BSU
In a letter from President Hensrud to faculty and staff, Hensrud announced that beginning March 4th face coverings will no longer be required as a general COVID-19 mitigation measure at Bemidji State University. his extends Tuesday evening’s announcement to encompass the entire campus.
The campus announcement earlier this week was guided by recent changes to metrics used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by revised guidance from Minnesota State. While the decision to remove the mask mandate in two stages did cause confusion, we took this approach to address concerns from our employees that were shared in the wake of the Minnesota State system’s announcement.
It is extremely important to note that this announcement does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. The virus remains present in our community, and It’s encouraged to continue taking appropriate steps to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. For example, anyone who has not yet been able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or who is eligible for a booster dose is reminded of the vaccine clinic being held today in the Crying Wolf Room from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
