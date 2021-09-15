Lakeland PBS

Face Coverings in Brainerd Schools to be Adjusted When Stats Allow

Chris BurnsSep. 14 2021

As COVID-19 cases continue to balloon, so do the conversations about mask mandates in schools.

The Brainerd School Board continues to hear push back on their mask-mandate policy for their school district. A couple of weeks ago, the school board voted 4-1 to incorporate a face covering system. On Monday, after many voices were heard at their most recent meeting, the same vote was reached.

Their new policy is a small adaptation from their previous one, where each school building would have the possibility to change whether or not a mask would be mandated based on the stat of COVID-19 cases per every 10,000 people.

The district also announced that their online schooling application was approved, meaning if students need to quarantine due to contracting the virus, they will not miss out on their studies.

