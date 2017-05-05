Eye Health and Maintaining Good Eyesight
Friday, May 5 at 8pm
Ray Gildow welcomes Dr. Seth Dokken, Optometrist at the Staples Eye Clinic. Together, they will be discussing eye health and the steps you can take to protect your vision. In particular, they will examine three of the more common eye diseases and conditions – cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration. Through new prevention and surgical techniques, eye diseases like these can often be diagnosed early and treated successfully.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More
I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More
Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More
Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More