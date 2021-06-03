Lakeland PBS

Extreme Heat Conditions Expected This Weekend

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 3 2021

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office is warning the public of expected extreme heat conditions this weekend.

Northern Minnesota is known for harsh winters but Beltrami County could experience some of its warmest temperatures with a forecast that shows a high of 97 for Friday.

Tips to avoid illnesses or heat related injuries include drinking water, wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothing and avoid staying outdoors for a long period of time.

In addition, the Bemidji Fire Department states that in the past 24 hours, crews have responded to 12 emergency calls, seven of which were fire related.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday, June 4 for counties in the Lakeland viewing area.

