Extreme Fire Danger Reported for Most of NW Minnesota on Monday

Lakeland News — May. 29 2023

MN fire danger map as of 5/29/23 (Credit: DNR)

MN burning restrictions map as of 5/29/23 (Credit: DNR)

With rising temperatures, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has updated their fire danger warnings and burning restrictions in many parts of the state. These updates also include many counties in the Lakeland viewing area.

Almost all of northwest Minnesota is considered to be at an extreme risk for fire. This means the fire situation is explosive and can cause property damage. Other areas of the Lakeland viewing area are at a very high risk, which means fires can start easily and spread at a very fast rate.

Most of the Lakeland viewing area is also under a no-open-burning restriction, with the exception of campfires. This restriction means people cannot burn debris, such as small amounts of leaves and brush, within these counties. In Todd County, open burning is allowed but requires an agency approved permit.

As of May 15th, the DNR reported 207 wildfires. To report any suspected unauthorized fires, you can call 911.

Updated maps and information on statewide fire danger and burning restrictions can be found on the DNR website.

