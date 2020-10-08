Lakeland PBS

Extra Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign Producing Results, According to DPS

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released their findings from this years annual “Extra Seatbelt Enforcement Awareness” campaign.

Officials from the DPS found that during this years September 18th-30th campaign officers, deputies and troopers reported 2,664 seat belt citations and 64 child seat violations during the two-week period. This compares significantly better to the 2019 study, when 4,415 seat belt citations and 96 child seat violation were administered.

In Greater Minnesota, agencies with the most citations included:

  • Minnesota State Patrol, District 2900 (Detroit Lakes): 102
  • Minnesota State Patrol, District 3200 (Thief River Falls): 60
  • Minnesota State Patrol, District 2300 (Marshall): 52
  • Minnesota State Patrol, District 2600 (St. Cloud): 50

More than 300 law enforcement agencies statewide participated in the Click It or Ticket extra enforcement and awareness campaign from Sept. 18th-30th.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

