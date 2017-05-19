Extra Law Enforcement Hits Minnesota Roads For Click It Or Ticket

Over 300 law enforcement agencies across the state of Minnesota will participate in the Click It or Ticket campaign to crack down on seatbelt use beginning Monday. The extra enforcement will run from May 23 to June 5 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

An estimated 94 percent of Minnesotans are buckling up when they are in the front seat of a vehicle, but authorities say they expect that backseat seatbelt use is far less.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in 2015, 91 lives were lost on Minnesota highways and roads. Overall 40 percent of all motor vehicle deaths, the victims were not wearing their seat belt.