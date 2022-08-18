Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads Through Labor Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Extra DWI patrols will be on Minnesota roads beginning Friday, August 19th and running through Labor Day.

Law enforcement will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances.

Driving while impaired by any substance is illegal. Drugged driving incidents are on the rise, and it’s a growing concern for Minnesota law enforcement. So far, more than 16,000 people have been arrested this year for driving while impaired.

Troopers, deputies, and officers will be participating in this DWI enforcement campaign, which includes extra patrols, awareness, and education. During the last five summers, 203 people died in drunk driving-related crashes.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today