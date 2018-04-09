Extra Distracted Driving Enforcement Begins Today

Deputies, police officers, and troopers from more than 300 agencies are conducting extra distracted driving enforcement starting today and running through April 22. The campaign is coordinated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

Minnesotans need to commit to keeping their eyes on the road to reduce distractions and the heartache that can result. 7,357 texting citations were issued in 2017 compared to 1,707 in 2012. Texting citations climbed nearly 23 percent from 2016 to 2017

Distracted driving contributes to one in five crashes in Minnesota. Distracted driving contributes to an average of 59 deaths and 223 serious injuries a year. When a crash occurs in Minnesota, the driver behavior that law enforcement agencies cite most often as a contributing factor is inattention or distraction.

During the 2017 distracted driving extra enforcement campaign, law enforcement cited 1,017 people for texting and driving. During the 2016 campaign, 972 people were cited for texting and driving.

Minnesota’s “No Texting” law makes it illegal for drivers to read, send texts and emails, and access the web while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic. That includes sitting at a stoplight or stop sign. If you injure or kill someone because of texting and driving, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.