Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Extra Distracted Driving Enforcement Begins Today

AJ Feldman
Apr. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Deputies, police officers, and troopers from more than 300 agencies are conducting extra distracted driving enforcement starting today and running through April 22. The campaign is coordinated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

Minnesotans need to commit to keeping their eyes on the road to reduce distractions and the heartache that can result. 7,357 texting citations were issued in 2017 compared to 1,707 in 2012. Texting citations climbed nearly 23 percent from 2016 to 2017

Distracted driving contributes to one in five crashes in Minnesota. Distracted driving contributes to an average of 59 deaths and 223 serious injuries a year. When a crash occurs in Minnesota, the driver behavior that law enforcement agencies cite most often as a contributing factor is inattention or distraction.

During the 2017 distracted driving extra enforcement campaign, law enforcement cited 1,017 people for texting and driving. During the 2016 campaign, 972 people were cited for texting and driving.

Minnesota’s “No Texting” law makes it illegal for drivers to read, send texts and emails, and access the web while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic. That includes sitting at a stoplight or stop sign. If you injure or kill someone because of texting and driving, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Taste Of Cuyuna Lakes Raises Money For Kinship Partners

MnDOT Seeks Adopt A Highway Volunteers

Second Harvest In Grand Rapids Raises Over $70,000 In Minnesota FoodShare Campaign

MN To Step Up Distracted Driving Enforcement April 9

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

MnDOT Urges Driver Safety As Part Of National Work Zone Awareness Week

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is observing National Work Zone Awareness Week April 9-13 to encourage safe driving through highway
Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Latest Stories

MnDOT Urges Driver Safety As Part Of National Work Zone Awareness Week

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Wadena Man Arrested Following Drug Bust

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

GOP Plans $2.3M Campaign In Minnesota Governor's Race

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Hamling Set For All-Star Series Tomorrow

Posted on Apr. 7 2018

Former Beaver OL Krause Begins Journey To NFL

Posted on Apr. 7 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.