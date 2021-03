Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

March 31 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

With a million species at risk of extinction, Sir David Attenborough explores how this crisis of biodiversity has consequences for us all, threatening food and water security, undermining our ability to control our climate and even putting us at greater risk of pandemic diseases.