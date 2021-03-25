Lakeland PBS

Extension to Renew Expired Driver’s Licenses Ends Next Week

Lakeland News — Mar. 24 2021

When the COVID-19 pandemic started a little over a year ago, Minnesotans were given an extension for expired driver’s licenses. That extension is coming to a close.

The state’s department of Driver & Vehicle Services has reached out to all 300,000-plus people whose licenses expired during the last year. Starting after the March 31 deadline, penalties for driving with an expired license go back into effect. The Department of Public Safety says this week is “your last chance.”

Drivers can visit the state’s Driver & Vehicle Services website to renew their licenses online, or they can go into a local DVS to renew them. A majority of offices will be open on Saturday to help ensure people working weekdays will have time to stop in.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

