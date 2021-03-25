Extension to Renew Expired Driver’s Licenses Ends Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

When the COVID-19 pandemic started a little over a year ago, Minnesotans were given an extension for expired driver’s licenses. That extension is coming to a close.

The state’s department of Driver & Vehicle Services has reached out to all 300,000-plus people whose licenses expired during the last year. Starting after the March 31 deadline, penalties for driving with an expired license go back into effect. The Department of Public Safety says this week is “your last chance.”

Drivers can visit the state’s Driver & Vehicle Services website to renew their licenses online, or they can go into a local DVS to renew them. A majority of offices will be open on Saturday to help ensure people working weekdays will have time to stop in.

