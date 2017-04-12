DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Exposed Pipeline Shows Environmentalists, Residents What Is At Stake

Mal Meyer
Apr. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

While the Minnesota state legislature is in recess until next week, environmental activists anticipate a veto for a controversial bill that could change the environmental review process for oil pipelines. The pending legislation has some on edge as they look deeper at what could be at stake.

Environmental activists have invited residents to come see the aging Enbridge Energy line 3 pipeline.

Marty Cobeneis from the Sierra Club is giving a guided tour of where the current line runs, which is, in part, right underneath Cass Lake.

Enbridge’s plan to replace the line is currently pending under review by the Public Utilities Commission and Minnesota Department of Commerce. Under their preferred route, this segment would be decommissioned and routed to the south.

Many of the citizens are concerned regardless of where it goes.

Under a bill recently passed by state legislature, concerns like this would not be allowed to be submitted during a review process.

While Beltrami county has not issued a statement about the line or legislation, Commissioner Reed Olson says walks like this remind locals just how close the oil gets to area water.

But for House Speaker Kurt Daudt, he says that environmentalist and the Dayton administration are using the review process to stonewall the pipelines.

Governor Mark Dayton says that he believes pipelines should be vetted by the Public Utilities Commission, and that he would veto the bill.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

MN Department Of Commerce Pushes Back Release Of Enbridge Line 3 Review

New Power Plant Approved

Bemidji Women’s March Draws Hundreds

Environmental Review Begins For New Oil Pipeline: Part Two

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Area Lawmakers Make Final Push In 2017 Legislative Session

With control of the House and Senate, Republicans went into the 2017 Legislative Session with high hopes. With last years session unsuccessfully
Posted on Apr. 11 2017

Recently Added

Common Ground 811 - Fiber Arts Tour

Posted on Apr. 12 2017

Area Lawmakers Make Final Push In 2017 Legislative Session

Posted on Apr. 11 2017

International Cultures Unite At Festival Of Nations

Posted on Apr. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.