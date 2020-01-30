Experts Meet in Brainerd to Discuss Chronic Wasting Disease
Chronic wasting disease experts from across the state were in Brainerd last night for a Rosenmeier Forum regarding the disease. The discussions focused on ways to combat the disease that threatens the existence of deer in Minnesota. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.
Sampling carcasses and farming deer are preventative measures to keep the animals from being exposed to the disease until researchers can establish a cure.
