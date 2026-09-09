Experienced Defense Anchoring Brainerd Girls’ Soccer in 2026

The last three seasons for Brainerd girls’ soccer have ended in the section semifinals. If nothing else, the Warriors are consistent, but they’re working to get over the hump in 2026.

After graduating 12 seniors, the Warriors had to make adjustments, moving the likes of Ellen Germundson and Sophia Lundy from midfield to defense to create an all-senior back line.

“It kind of gives our team confidence knowing that we have four really experienced players in the back to be able to hold the defense and be the last line,” said Germundson, a senior. “And since we’ve all been around for a little bit, we know what we’re doing, and I think that helps with confidence, and confidence leads to communication.”

Claire Lust and Kahlan Johnson round out Brainerd’s starting defense, one that’s confident in their ability to stop opposing forwards like they did against Bemidji last week.

“We’re a very fast team, but we were very composed [that day] we we had to be, and I think we really came prepared for that,” explained Johnson, a senior. “Defensively as well, we knew some of their girls were going to be good. We knew they were going to be fast and be able to handle the ball well, but we took that in stride and denied as much as we could, and that’s we got a shutout.”

The captains are preaching that defensive intensity to the entire team, we both Brainerd’s forwards and midfielders looking to get in on the fun.

“We all are really, really good with the ball, and I think we all are really good at controlling the ball,” Germundson added, “and I think that really helps when there’s those 50/50 balls that we’re the first to those, and if we’re not, we try and be the second to them, which I think is what’s really winning those balls.”

The Warriors know that suffocating defense on one side of the pitch will also lead to more opportunities to find the back of the net. They believe staying true to that mindset will ultimately determine whether or not they break through the Section 8AAA semifinal wall.

“I think our attitude going into our games is going to matter a lot,” stated Johnson. “I think that’s why we were able to tie Rogers and I think that’s why we were able to beat Bemidji, and I think if we can keep up that confidence and that good attitude, we’ll be able to beat anyone.”

On Tuesday, Brainerd beat Monticello 3-2 thanks to two goals and an assist by Macy Castle, with the second and game-winning goal coming in the 76th minute. The Warriors are now 3-0-1 and will host Sartell on Thursday at 5 p.m.