May 6 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Follow Steve Backshall as he tries to summit a remote and unclimbed mountain in Greenland’s Stauning Alps. After facing quicksand, a river and a glacier to reach basecamp, the climb gives Steve a unique insight into a fast-changing environment.