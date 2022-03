Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, March 16 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Unpack the moments that very nearly stopped the Expedition teams in their tracks and made them question whether they should even be out there.