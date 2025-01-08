Jan 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Expected Guilty Plea for Man in ‘Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Case Postponed Due to Hospitalization

Stolen Ruby Slippers

FILE – Jerry Hal Saliterman, of Crystal, Minn., is wheeled out of U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minn., March 15, 2024, after he made his initial appearance on charges connected to the 2005 theft of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A hearing where a Minnesota man was expected to plead guilty to hiding a stolen pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” was postponed indefinitely Wednesday after his attorney told the court that the man is hospitalized.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz granted the continuance at the request of the attorney for Jerry Hal Saliterman, 77, of Crystal, who was planning to change his plea to guilty at a hearing that was scheduled for this coming Friday.

Defense lawyer John Brink said Saliterman was hospitalized Jan. 3 “for inability to walk and sepsis,” an infection that can be life-threatening. He wrote that Saliterman remained hospitalized Wednesday and that doctors do not know when he will be available. Federal prosecutors did not object.

Saliterman attended his arraignment Monday via video from what looked like a hospital room. He was in a wheelchair and on supplemental oxygen last March at his first court appearance. He was charged then with theft of a major artwork and witness tampering for his role in the ruby slippers case.

The slippers were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids. Their whereabouts remained a mystery for nearly 13 years until the FBI recovered them in 2018. They fetched a record for movie memorabilia of $32.5 million last month, according to Heritage Auctions.

The man who stole them, Terry Jon Martin, now 77, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty in 2023. He was sentenced last January to time served because of his poor health.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

First City Liquor

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Education & Government

DNR Adjusting CWD Strategy, Ends Targeted Deer Culling in Parts of SE MN

Education & Government

Beltrami County Shares 2025 Legislative Priorities with Incoming Lawmakers

News

80-Year-Old Woman Dies After Scooter Catches Fire Outside Ely Care Center

Crime

Man with 21 DWI Convictions Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving in Twin Cities