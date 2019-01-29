Expected Extreme Temperatures Could Be Life Threatening

Bundle up Minnesota because tomorrow is the start of the extreme cold weather system that is expected to bring dangerously low temperatures to the Midwest.

With temperatures predicted to be in the -20’s and wind chills near -60, health officials want to remind everybody to avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary tomorrow. It can only take a matter of moments for frostbite to set in on any exposed skin, so dress in layers and limit your time outside.

“Negative sixty wind chill like we are expected to have is absolutely life threatening,” Becky Holcomb, Essentia Health Emergency Department Physician, said. “It only takes a few moments before we really see issues with frostbite taking effect in terms of extremities. So, anything that you don’t have to do, don’t do. It’s a good reason to stay inside for the next couple of days.”

The youngest and oldest portions of the population are at the most risk in these extreme temperatures.