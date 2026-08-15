Expectations Remain the Same as Bemidji Football’s McMartin Era Begins

Today was the first practice of the 2026 season for Bemidji football. It was also the first practice as a head coach for Kyle McMartin, the Lumberjack’s newest head man.

He explained that there’s always plenty to learn from that first practice amid the change in leadership, but that the expectations and the essence of football at Bemidji haven’t changed.

“We’re still trying to be intense,” McMartin said. “None of that stuff goes away from Lumberjack football. We want to be organized, we want to stay on tempo, we want to get kids a lot of reps. We have a strong senior class. There’s some bright shining spots. And I’ve talked to the guys, even after BSU team camp, that we have what I call a dreaded word: ‘potential.’ We could be very good. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to be if we don’t do the little things right, and we don’t come together as a group and play well. So, that’s been our message.”

There will be some change on the offensive side of the ball with OC Mitch Hendricks taking over play-calling duties, but the Jacks return Owen Vandermeer at quarterback. The senior brings consistency offensively having two years of starting experience under his belt.

“It’s great to get back out here,” said Vandermeer. “It’s still Lumberjack football, but we’re all making the switch-over, and it’s been a good change so far. We opened a lot of things up. We were a run-heavy team and now we’re going to be probably 50/50, so it’s just a good feeling to be more versatile in that way.”

Defensively, there were some changes to the faces on the field, but senior linebacker and safety Jude Nyhusmoen is confident the boys will fill the gaps.

“We got a couple new leaders coming in,” Nyhusmoen acknowledged. “Everyone’s stepping up, obviously, but for defense … the coaching staff is kind of staying the same, so I don’t think much will change, really. I think we’re just rolling it. Defensively, we’re going to be intense. There’s a lot of strong-willed kids, a lot of hard hitters, and kids that are ready to grind out here with us. So, it’s a brotherhood, you know?”

The Lumberjacks play their first game on the road at Elk River on Thursday, Sep. 3 with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Their first home game is Friday, Sep. 18, when they take on Buffalo at Chet Anderson Stadium at 7 p.m.