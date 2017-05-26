DONATE

Expect Prearranged Outages In Bemidji And Surrounding Areas

Haydee Clotter
May. 26 2017
Minnkota Power Cooperative will conduct two prearranged outages next week, weather permitting as crews perform necessary maintenance.

The first outage will be on Wednesday, May 31 at 12:01 a.m. and may last until 2:00 a.m. The second outage will be on Friday, June 2 at 12:01 a.m. and may last until 2:00 a.m.

The outages will result in loss of power for Beltrami Electric Cooperative members on the Leech Lake substation.

Approximately 1,120 Beltrami Electric members in the following areas will be affected:

South of Steamboat Lake and south to the north end of Walker, Oak Point, east side of Kabekona Lake, and also east of Laporte.   Beltrami Electric members affected by these outages will receive a phone notification call from Beltrami Electric on Tuesday, May 30.

 

 

 

Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

