Expect Potential Delay Near Aitkin On Highway 169/210

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 5 2017
Motorists can expect to encounter a work zone as the Minnesota Department of Transportation work crews will work on a $1.2 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 169/210 bridge beginning the week of July 10.

The intermittent lane and shoulder closures are needed while crews construct temporary bypass lanes to carry traffic after the existing U.S. Highway 169/210 lanes are closed to replace the bridge. Once the temporary bypass lanes are built more information will be released.

The U.S. Highway 169/210 bridge is located about three miles northeast of Aitkin. The project is expected to be complete by late September and will replace the existing bridge with a double box culvert bridge that’ll accommodate a roadway with wider shoulders, improved overall drainage and an upgraded safety guardrail system.

For construction news in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct.html

