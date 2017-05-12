Expect Lane Closures On Monday In Bemidji

Motorists can expect lane closures on U.S. Highway 2 in Bemidji beginning Monday, May 15 due to a summer long project to resurface the bypass.

The project begins with the construction of lane crossovers which allow for two-lane, head-to-head traffic through the construction zone. The project also includes two staged detours, with the first detour beginning toward the end of May, weather permitting.

The staged detours are required to allow crews to repair the two bridges on the northern portion of the bypass:

Stage one: Highway 71 southbound bridge connection to the bypass. Detour south on Highway 197/Bemidji Avenue through Bemidji.

Stage two: Highway 2 northbound bridge connection to westbound Highway 2. Detour onto Highway 71 exit, then west onto Highway 2.

A separate resurfacing project on Highway 197/Bemidji Avenue, from Third Street NW to Seventh Street SE, is tentatively scheduled to begin July 10. That project will be done under traffic and motorists can expect lane closures and delays during peak travel times.

For more details visit the project websites, www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/bemidji-hwy2and197. Both projects are expected to wrap up in September.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.