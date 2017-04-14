DONATE

Expect Highway Maintenance In Crow Wing County

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 14 2017
Crow Wing County has announced its highway maintenance activities for the week.

Maintenance crews will patch potholes on various county roads. Crews will be pulling over and stopping frequently on the shoulders of the roods to perform the work.

County maintenance crews will continue crack-sealing operations on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 30 from CSAH 32 to CSAH 31 in Rabbit Lake Township and on CR 114 in Fairfield Township.

Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through the work area.

Spring roadway sweeping will continue on county roads throughout the week. Please watch for slow moving sweeping equipment. Expect dusty conditions and the possibility of limited visibility around the sweepers.

For more information on the county highway system or to report a roadway issue, please contact the Highway Department at 218-824-1110.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

