Sep 8, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Ex-MN State Trooper Sentenced for Making, Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Videos

jeremy plonski cg

Jeremy Plonski (Credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)

A former Minnesota State Trooper was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Tuesday.

31-year-old Jeremy Plonski pleaded guilty last year to producing child sexual abuse material and was wearing his uniform when he sexually abused a minor victim. He produced 23 child pornographic videos and distributed videos that depicted him sexually abusing the minor victim on a social media application.

He was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 27 years in prison, as well as 15 years of supervised release.

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