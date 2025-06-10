Jun 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Ex-Employee at Reeds in Walker Sentenced for Stealing Merchandise with Gift Cards

reeds family outdoor outfitters walker google street view thumbnail

Credit: Google Street View

A Lake George woman has been sentenced to seven counts of theft of a firearm for using gift cards fraudulently to steal merchandise from Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters in Walker.

39-year-old Kelsey Rutland was sentenced in Cass County District Court on Monday. The thefts occurred over a period of two years while she was an employee at Reeds.

Rutland was sentenced for two years and three months in prison and ordered to pay $49,344.13 in restitution to Reeds.

