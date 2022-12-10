Ex-Cop Who Kneeled on George Floyd’s Back Gets 3.5-Year Term

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time.

Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

