Lakeland PBS

Evergreen Youth & Family Services Providing Funds for Non-Profits

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 22 2021

Evergreen Youth & Family Services in Bemidji will distribute over $18,000 in funds to non-profit organizations in the area. Applications for Emergency Food and Shelter funding are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 5 at 5 pm for local government and non-profit agencies that serve clients in Beltrami County.

These funds are not available to individuals. The Beltrami County area has been given $18,187 of grant monies to award to local agencies to help Beltrami County residents with emergency food and shelter needs.

Applications must be submitted to the United Way of Bemidji Area by Feb. 5, and funding will depend on the services provided by each organization.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Beltrami County Discusses Possible Jail Remodel

Annual BRRRmidji Plunge Goes Virtual

Three Drug-Related Arrests Made in Bemidji

Those Receiving Medical Assistance in Beltrami County Will Have to Prove Eligibility

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.