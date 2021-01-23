Evergreen Youth & Family Services Providing Funds for Non-Profits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Evergreen Youth & Family Services in Bemidji will distribute over $18,000 in funds to non-profit organizations in the area. Applications for Emergency Food and Shelter funding are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 5 at 5 pm for local government and non-profit agencies that serve clients in Beltrami County.

These funds are not available to individuals. The Beltrami County area has been given $18,187 of grant monies to award to local agencies to help Beltrami County residents with emergency food and shelter needs.

Applications must be submitted to the United Way of Bemidji Area by Feb. 5, and funding will depend on the services provided by each organization.

