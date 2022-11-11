Evergreen Youth and Family Services Hosts 17th Annual Conference in Bemidji

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

For the past 17 years, Bemidji-based Evergreen Youth and Family Services has organized their annual Evergreen Conference, which provides youth-serving professionals with valuable educational resources that might prove useful in their careers.

The conference, which was held last week, included panels, guest speakers, and several breakout sessions dealing with a number of different topics.

“That might be how to enroll youth in healthcare, how to access other services, mental health issues, housing, what the foster care system looks like…” explained Evergreen Youth and Family Services Program Director Caitlin Orgon. “Anything related to youth.”

In addition to the conference itself, Evergreen invited attendees to join them at Bemidji’s Hatchet House for a fun time to unwind and get to know each other.

“We’re just having a social event…” explained Evergreen Youth and Family Services Executive Director Ebony Warren, “An opportunity for these professionals to come, to collaborate, to humanize each other, and to realize that, ‘Hey!’ We can kinda go thorough and partner and make sure that we’re having not only resources at our own agencies to help youth, but reaching out across agencies and across lines.”

All in all, the Evergreen Conference sought to educate youth serving professionals in as many topics as they could, with the hope that it might allow for better futures for those the professionals serve.

“We’re able to engage participants so that we can make sure that the youth that we’re serving have the information they need, have the tools they need and have the resources they need,” said Warren.

Evergreen Youth and Family Services will be hosting a fundraiser on November 15th to help youth and families in the Bemidji community. For more information, or to learn more about Evergreen, you can visit their website here.

