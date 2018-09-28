Lakeland PBS
Event In Walker Helps Prevent Seniors From Falling

Anthony Scott
Sep. 28 2018
One in three adults above the age of 65 fall each year, and many of those falls result in hospital visits for the elderly. To combat this epidemic, Cass County Falls Prevention Task Force, hosted a Falls Prevention Workshop today.

Dozens of senior citizens walked through the doors of Calvary Church to get vital information on how they can prevent a fall. Doing something as simple as clearing the floor can prevent someone from suffering a serious injury from a fall.

Seniors were picking up tons of information from several health organizations that were at the event. Tests were given to see how vulnerable someone was to suffer a fall, and there were also five demonstrations throughout the day teaching seniors simple ways they can improve their balance and strength to prevent a fall from happening.

This was the second annual Falls Prevention Workshop and every senior who attended left with a sand shaker to use when getting out of their vehicles to prevent slips on the ice.

To hear more about how you can prevent yourself from falling listen to Cynthia Dainsberg, a Faith Community Nurse, and Alicia Reardon, an Exercise Physiologist, in the video below.

