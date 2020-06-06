Event in Bemidji Aims to Give “A Night of Hope and Peace”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji resident Justin Hoover, who travels all over the world, will be hosting an event this weekend for everyone to come out and enjoy titled “A Night of Hope and Peace.”

The purpose of the event is to bring the community together and for people to gain hope and peace who are hurting or in fear right now. The event will feature prayer and worship led by various pastors and community members and will be held at the Paul Bunyan Mall parking lot.

The event will be held this Sunday and next Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today