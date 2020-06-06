Lakeland PBS

Event in Bemidji Aims to Give “A Night of Hope and Peace”

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 6 2020

Bemidji resident Justin Hoover, who travels all over the world, will be hosting an event this weekend for everyone to come out and enjoy titled “A Night of Hope and Peace.”

The purpose of the event is to bring the community together and for people to gain hope and peace who are hurting or in fear right now. The event will feature prayer and worship led by various pastors and community members and will be held at the Paul Bunyan Mall parking lot.

The event will be held this Sunday and next Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

In Focus: Graduation Song For Northland Community Schools Indian Education Program

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Receives Record Donations

Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Friday

Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Happy to Offer Outdoor Dining

Latest Stories

Walz Announces Phase III of Stay Safe MN Reopening Plan

Posted on Jun. 6 2020

BSU Black Student Union Plans Event in Honor of George Floyd

Posted on Jun. 6 2020

In Focus: Graduation Song For Northland Community Schools Indian Education Program

Posted on Jun. 5 2020

Teen Driver and Passenger Involved in Accident Near Elmdale

Posted on Jun. 5 2020

BSU Fall Classes to Begin Aug. 24 with Students Welcomed Back to Campus

Posted on Jun. 5 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.