Evacuations Ordered as Crews Battle Large Wildfire in Crow Wing County

Authorities have ordered evacuations in a portion of northern Crow Wing County as crews fight a wildfire that has grown to more than 1,000 acres in size.

A little after 12:40 p.m. Saturday, a wildfire was reported near Flanders Lake in Mission Township, located about 4 miles southeast of Crosslake and 6 miles east of Breezy Point. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported at around 5:10 p.m. that fire crews and law enforcement were working to evacuate areas east of East Horseshoe Lake Road and south of County Road 11.

The Flanders fire was reported to be at around 1,135 acres in size and at 0% containment as of Saturday evening. A red flag warning had been issued for Saturday in multiple counties, including Crow Wing County, with the potential for fires spreading due to factors like low humidity and high winds.

Crow Wing County says the Crosslake Community Center, located at 14126 Daggett Pine Road in Crosslake, has been transitioned to a shelter for those affected and evacuated by the Flanders fire. The public can stop by for assistance as well as spend the night, with three meals a day being served.

The Sheriff’s Office says fire crews and law enforcement personnel will continue to monitor the wildfire throughout the night. They added that residents in affected areas should remain alert and prepared for possible evacuation notifications if conditions change. Residents who have already been evacuated will not be allowed back into the area until emergency personnel determine it is safe to return.