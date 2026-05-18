Evacuation Orders Lifted for Flanders Fire in Crow Wing County

With significant progress made in containing the Flanders fire near Crosslake, all evacuation orders and notices in the region have been lifted.

Crow Wing County reports the orders were lifted at 12 p.m. today, and residents are welcome to return to their homes and properties. The county’s emergency management and public health teams will be out in the coming days to assess and talk to residents who were evacuated to assist and help with specific needs. Anyone with immediate needs can contact Crow Wing County Public Health at 218-824-1170.

An update from the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) this morning says excellent progress was made by firefighting crews on Monday, and the fire is now at 60% containment. The size of the fire is still estimated at 1,666 acres.

“The Sheriff’s drone team was also able to launch several drones to better map the fire and help detect hot spots from the air,” said the release. “Crews also continued their assessment and mitigation of hazard trees with dozers and chainsaws.”

MNICS added that with containment continuing to grow, firefighters and equipment are starting to be demobilized, and the Incident Management Team is preparing to transfer command of the fire back to local authorities.

In addition, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports it has located the origin of the fire near the north shore of Flanders Lake and that people of interest have been identified. Residents in the area (especially on the western side on state land, along County Road 11, and on Horseshoe Lake Road) who have outdoor cameras or other information between May 15 and 17 are asked to contact DNR Conservation Officer Jordan Anderson at 218-639-0782.