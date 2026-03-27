Evacuation Ordered North of Warroad as Precaution After Train Derails

Authorities ordered an evacuation in Roseau County on Saturday morning after a train derailed north of Warroad. Officials now say the situation is under control with no current threat to the public.

A release from the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:50 a.m., a Canadian Railway train and 42 railcars went off the railroad tracks north of the city of Warroad. Two of the cars were identified as “dangerous goods cars,” and a precautionary evacuation and road closures were ordered for the area running from 400th Street to County Road 137 along Highway 313.

The Sheriff’s Office says first responders, railway officials, and mutual aid partners are on-scene and working on clean-up activities, which could take two to three days. Authorities say there are no environmental concerns at this time, but state hazardous materials teams from International Falls and Grand Rapids are on-scene for air monitoring and leakage checks from railcars.

The Patch Motel in Warroad is open as a shelter for individuals that live in the evacuation zone. Additional information will be provided on the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.