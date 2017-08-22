Eurasian Watermilfoil Reported in Hubbard County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed Hubbard County’s first case of eurasian watermilfoil, in Big Axe Lake near Emmaville.

DNR invasive species specialists confirmed the invasive species around the resort access to the lake.

The DNR says it does not appear to be widespread into other areas of the lake.

Eurasian watermilfoil can limit recreational activities on water bodies by forming mats on the water surface, and can alter aquatic ecosystems by displacing native plants.

Eurasian watermilfoil is typically spread when plant fragments have not been properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts, anchors or other water-related equipment.

The DNR wants to remind all boaters and anglers to clean aquatic plants and animals from watercraft, drain all water by removing drain plugs and keep drain plugs out while transporting watercraft and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.