Essential Health Details How the Community Can Help Fight COVID-19

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 31 2020

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Walz’s “stay at home” order, there are still ways to help others in need.

Deb Anderson from Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center Volunteer Services explained to Lakeland News how the community can get involved with helping those on the front lines in battling the coronavirus. The health group is now accepting donations for any items that could be useful for the nurses and doctors treating patients with COVID-19.

Essentia Health currently has adequate supplies of PPE, but would accept the following items:

  • Unopened medical-grade personal protective equipment — masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves
  • Face shields
  • Handmade masks

Donations are accepted at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. They ask that you pull up to the front door, remain in your vehicle, and wait for site staff to collect the donations.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

