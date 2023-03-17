Lakeland PBS

Essentia-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd Named As Top 100 Rural Hospital in US

Hanky HazeltonMar. 17 2023

Essentia Health has announced that St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd has once again been nationally recognized for outstanding care as a top 100 rural hospital. St. Joseph’s is one of six hospitals in the Minnesota to receive the honor.

The recognition comes from the Chartis Center for Rural Health, which looks at eight areas, including quality, outcomes, and cost, to determine a health care center’s performance.

There are about 2,200 hospitals nationwide that Chartis considers to be rural.

By — Hanky Hazelton

