Today is National Rural Health Day, and to recognize it, Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center hosted local leaders on a tour of its facility to enlighten them on the services it provides in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Mayors from Crosslake, Brainerd, and Baxter all came to St. Joseph’s for a behind-the-scenes look at the facility’s emergency capabilities. Its main focus was on the advanced cardiology care services available to keep care closer to patients in the area.