Essentia Health’s Brainerd Clinic Accepting Walk-In’s For COVID-19 Vaccine
Walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine is set to begin this week on a limited basis at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic. Walk-ins will be accepted Wednesday, April 21, from 7 AM to 5 PM and Saturday, April 24, from 9 AM to 4 PM.
According to the release, you do not need to be a patient of Essentia Health.
Patients and non-patients can also make an appointment by using MyChart or by calling (833) 494-0836.
Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic is currently offering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine according to the release.
