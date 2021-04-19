Essentia Health’s Brainerd Clinic Accepting Walk-Ins for COVID-19 Vaccine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine are set to begin this week on a limited basis at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic. Walk-ins will be accepted Wednesday, April 21 from 7 AM to 5 PM and Saturday, April 24 from 9 AM to 4 PM.

According to the release, you do not need to be a patient of Essentia Health to receive the vaccine.

Patients and non-patients can also make an appointment by using MyChart or by calling (833) 494-0836.

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic is currently offering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to the release.

