Essentia Health’s Baxter Clinic Offering Free Mammograms Today

Anthony Scott
Nov. 14 2018
Essentia Health’s Baxter Specialty Clinic is offering free mammograms, to those who qualify, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. today, November 14th.

A mammogram is one of the most important arsenals in the fight against breast cancer. As a breast imaging tool, mammograms are used to detect and diagnose breast disease in women. It is considered the most effective breast cancer screening method because it can identify problems long before physical symptoms can be seen or felt.

Essentia Health recommends annual mammography for women beginning at age 40 through age 75.

You qualify for this screening if:

  • you are a woman age 40 or over, and
  • you have no health insurance, or
  • you have health insurance but have a co-payment or an
  • unmet deductible, and/or your health insurance does not cover mammograms, and
  • your gross household income does not exceed the guidelines below:

HOUSEHOLD SIZE            MONTHLY INCOME*      YEARLY INCOME*

1                                        $2,529                              $30,350

2                                        $3,429                              $41,150

3                                        $4,329                              $51,950

4                                        $5,229                              $62,750

5                                        $6,129                              $73,550

*Women on MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance do not need SAGE coverage and are not eligible.

All women who have a mammogram at the event will be entered into a prize drawing. To make an appointment, call Jennifer at the Baxter Specialty Clinic: 218-454-5935. The Baxter Specialty Clinic is located at 13060 Isle Drive, Baxter.

