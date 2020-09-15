Essentia Health Welcomes New Cardiologist

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Dr. Jennifer Jue, who specializes in cardiology is a new addition to the Essentia Health Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center in Brainerd.

Dr. Jue received her medical degree from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland and completed her residency in internal medicine at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Dr. Jue’s fellowship in cardiology was at University of Illinois at Chicago, Ill., and a fellowship in echocardiography was at University of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

“Medicine is a shared decision-making process. I enjoy getting to know each of my patients so together, we can determine which goals and treatment plans will work best for you,” said Dr. Jue. “My focus is on multimodality cardiovascular imaging. I think it’s important to have the best information possible to appropriately diagnose and treat my patients.”

Dr. Jue is board certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

