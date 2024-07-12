Essentia Health Warning Public About Recruitment Scam

Essentia Health is warning the public about a recruitment scam.

The healthcare provider says they have heard from multiple people recently who were contacted about fake employment opportunities by someone impersonating Essentia. In most instances, people reported receiving a job offer via social media, where they were asked to provide personal information to advance the hiring process.

Essentia says it’s important to note that they will never ask for personal information outside of their application system. This scam affects only those who were contacted directly through non-Essentia Health channels.

If you have concerns about whether you were impacted, please contact the Essentia Health Human Resources Department at (218) 576-0000 or by email at [email protected]. The scam has been reported to authorities for further investigation.