Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Using “MyChart” to Help Schedule Vaccinations

Lakeland News — Mar. 24 2021

With more COVID-19 vaccines now available to the general public, some are confused about who is eligible and where people can go to get their shots. Essentia Health has created a solution to solve both problems.

“MyChart” can be found on Essentia Health’s website, and after completing a survey, it’ll tell you whether you can or cannot receive the vaccine. If you are eligible, you can book an appointment using the same platform. This feature is available to both Essentia patients and non-Essentia patients.

Along with the website, “MyChart” is available on most electronic devices. It can be downloaded from your device’s app store.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Secondary Level Students Returning for In-Person Learning

Extension to Renew Expired Driver’s Licenses Ends Next Week

U.S. Shows Signs Of Progress in COVID-19 Cases and Vaccinations

7 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 870 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.