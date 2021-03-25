Essentia Health Using “MyChart” to Help Schedule Vaccinations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With more COVID-19 vaccines now available to the general public, some are confused about who is eligible and where people can go to get their shots. Essentia Health has created a solution to solve both problems.

“MyChart” can be found on Essentia Health’s website, and after completing a survey, it’ll tell you whether you can or cannot receive the vaccine. If you are eligible, you can book an appointment using the same platform. This feature is available to both Essentia patients and non-Essentia patients.

Along with the website, “MyChart” is available on most electronic devices. It can be downloaded from your device’s app store.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today