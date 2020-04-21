Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health use of virtual care during Pandemic Grows

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 21 2020

In less than one month of use, Essentia Health has completed around 46,000 online visits.

According to the Health group, Essentia’s first virtual visit was conducted on March 18th. Nearly 3,000 visits are occurring each day and at any given moment, with more than 100 visits happening simultaneously.

In the Brainerd Lakes Area over 5,700 virtual visits have been conducted over the past month, allowing patients to continue care while honoring social distancing and reducing risk.

Patients can now schedule a virtual visit, which is a video appointment that occurs directly between a provider and a patient. The patient can do the visit from the comfort of their home and utilize their own technology such as a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Essentia Health is using virtual visits in areas you might not expect such as, orthopedics, heart & vascular, obstetrics, physical therapy visits. Both new and existing patients are being seen via virtual visits for their appointments. Virtual visits can be scheduled by calling your local clinic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Gives Tips To Help Reduce Pandemic Anxiety

Study Shows 60% Of Consumers Afraid Of Grocery Shopping During Pandemic

Quinstreet Details Nine Coronavirus Scams To Look Out For

Inmate at Beltrami County Jail Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Gives Tips To Help Reduce Pandemic Anxiety

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Social Distancing On The Water

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Peterson Stepping Down After Five Years As Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Study Shows 60% Of Consumers Afraid Of Grocery Shopping During Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.