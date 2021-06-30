Essentia Health Urges Public to Donate Blood

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Facing one of the worst blood shortages in recent memory, health care leaders are urging people to consider donating.

Already, the shortage has forced some hospitals across the country to delay elective surgeries. The situation is mainly fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic — fewer people donated blood during the pandemic and there is a backlog of procedures after many were postponed due to COVID.

“More than half of our region’s blood donations continue to be interrupted by cancellations of community blood drives due to the COVID-19 crisis,” according to Memorial Blood Centers. “Blood is an essential component of emergency preparedness because it’s perishable and the supply must be constantly replaced.”

Supply is low for all blood types, even Type O-negative, which is especially concerning because of its universal acceptance; anyone can receive O-negative blood despite their blood type.

While Essentia Health has largely been able to navigate the shortage thus far without significant interruptions, the risk is pronounced.

“Severe shortages of blood components pose significant risk to normal hospital operations and could result in the delay of elective surgeries, thus disrupting crucial patient care,” said Dr. Maria Beaver, a pathologist and transfusion services medical director at Essentia Health. “In our experience, summer blood supply tends to be lower on average, and this is further heightened by the COVID pandemic. At the same time, summer months tend to bring a larger number of trauma cases, thus the need for blood increases. A healthy and continuous blood supply is crucial for normal operations and excellent patient care.

“We strongly encourage healthy people to consider the gift of donation to replenish the blood supply both within and outside our region.”

It’s said that every two seconds in the U.S. someone will need blood. And blood from one donation can save up to three lives. Donation opportunities abound.

Click here to find the blood-donation center, as well as upcoming blood drives, nearest you.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and in good health.

