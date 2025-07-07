Jul 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Essentia Health to Temporarily Suspend Services at 3 Local Clinics Due to Strike

Advanced practice providers at Essentia Health are planning to strike, and Essentia Health has announced it will be temporarily suspending services at three clinics in the Lakeland viewing area later this week starting Thursday, July 10th.

A press release from Essentia says if the strike occurs, services are expected to be temporarily suspended at:

  • Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Deerwood Clinic
  • Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Emily Clinic
  • Essentia Health-Hackensack Clinic

All pharmacy services, including at the Deerwood clinic, are expected to continue. Essentia says it has started contacting impacted patients with updates about appointment scheduling.

An advanced practice provider (APP) is a medical professional who is not a doctor but has special training and is licensed to diagnose, treat, and manage many common medical conditions. The Minnesota Nurses Association union says 430 of Essentia’s East Market APPs across 69 facilities will be on an unfair labor practice strike beginning July 10th.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College

Summer Bbq First City

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Education & Government

Bemidji State University Recovering from June 21 Storm Damage

Education & Government

Bemidji City Council Extends Local Emergency Declaration from Storm

News

13-Year-Old Naytahwaush Boy Dies After Being Struck by Firework

News

2 Injured in Crow Wing County ATV Crash on July 4th