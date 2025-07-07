Essentia Health to Temporarily Suspend Services at 3 Local Clinics Due to Strike

Advanced practice providers at Essentia Health are planning to strike, and Essentia Health has announced it will be temporarily suspending services at three clinics in the Lakeland viewing area later this week starting Thursday, July 10th.

A press release from Essentia says if the strike occurs, services are expected to be temporarily suspended at:

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Deerwood Clinic

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Emily Clinic

Essentia Health-Hackensack Clinic

All pharmacy services, including at the Deerwood clinic, are expected to continue. Essentia says it has started contacting impacted patients with updates about appointment scheduling.

An advanced practice provider (APP) is a medical professional who is not a doctor but has special training and is licensed to diagnose, treat, and manage many common medical conditions. The Minnesota Nurses Association union says 430 of Essentia’s East Market APPs across 69 facilities will be on an unfair labor practice strike beginning July 10th.