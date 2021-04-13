Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health to Pause Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

Nick UrsiniApr. 13 2021

Essentia Health will pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a recommendation from the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Six reported cases of severe blood clotting in individuals who’d recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are under review by the CDC and FDA.

Those cases were in women between 18-48 years old have occurred since April 12. According to the release, over that same time period, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed. 

According to a joint statement from the CDC and FDA, “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.” 

It’s important to note that this pause is not related to the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Nor does anyone who has received a Johnson & Johnson shot need to be revaccinated according to the release.

Essentia will continue to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to anyone aged 16 and older in the communities they serve.

Both patients and non-patients can schedule an appointment by using our online patient portal, MyChart, or by calling (833) 494-0836. 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

Nick Ursini

