Essentia Health Starts Administering COVID-19 Shots to 5-11 Year Olds

Chris BurnsNov. 3 2021

With the announcement from Governor Tim Walz that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be eligible for children 5-11 years old, Essentia Health wasted no time in beginning to vaccinate them.

Shots were given, with parental consent, to any child five and up at routine doctor appointments today. Essentia Health will continue giving the first dose to children with already scheduled appointments this week. They’re now allowing parents to schedule appointments next week strictly for the vaccine.

